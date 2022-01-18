Kim Kardashian is reportedly baffled by Kanye West's claim about being denied entry to Chicago's fourth birthday party.

Over the weekend, Ye said his ex was trying to keep him away from Chi's joint birthday celebration with cousin, Stormi Webster, by alleging in a video that he "wasn’t allowed to know where her party was."

“I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” the rapper said while seemingly driving around to find the party. He then accused Kim of playing "games," despite there being "nothing legal" when it comes to custody of their four children: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

“I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father, and I’m not finna let this happen," he continued, adding that he was "putting this online because [he needed] y'all's support" after supposedly being stonewalled by Kim, the nannies and Tristan Thompson, the latter of whom claims to have asked Khloé Kardashian.

“Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now," Ye said. "That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”

He went on to say that he "ain't got no voice" when the "baby mamas" and "grandmas" be "playing games like this," especially when he claims he's been trying to make "sure that I'm in their life," seemingly alluding to his recent purchase of the house across the street from the home he used to share with his estranged wife.

However, Ye apparently was able to make it to Chi's birthday, according to a second video in which he thanked Travis Scott for providing the address and time so he was "able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter. To be there with the rest of the family." He also said that he was able to see "everybody," including "Kris and Kourt and Kylie" before claiming that Kylie let him in after security barred him from entering. Later, photos of Ye at the party surfaced online.

Ye and Chi at her birthday party today (1.15.22) 🤍 pic.twitter.com/frVVbuT6T7 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022

That said, a source close to Kim told E! News that "Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party." Rather, Kim was "under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration" and was apparently "fine about him coming to Kylie's house and is happy the kids can see them together."

Despite this, they added that the two "are not on good terms right now," though Kim — who filed for divorce last February — is "really trying to keep the peace" for the kids and "doesn't want any drama," especially since she's been "really upset" about Ye "talking about the family matters on social media." Notably, Ye's videos come mere days after he released a track called "Eazy," in which he disses his ex and name checks her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

They added, "He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it."

Not only that, but an insider speaking to Us Weekly said that Kim was "shocked" by Ye's video since he was given the location "as soon as he asked to come," before echoing the other source who said "there were always two parties planned for Chicago, which was Kanye's idea."

Kim, however, has yet to publicly address Ye's claims. In the meantime, watch his video's below.

Ye wasn’t allowed to go to Chi's birthday party today because everybody in the family kept the location from him. pic.twitter.com/uHYRNANQJR — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022

Travis Scott is the one that made sure Ye got the address and was able to attend Chi and Stormi's birthday party today. pic.twitter.com/Crr6eRKPRO — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 16, 2022