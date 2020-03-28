As more and more events turn towards livestreams, it was only a matter of time until someone put together a virtual orgy.

Killing Kittens — an exclusive, London-based sex club — is hosting its very first digital party tonight via video conferencing platform, Zoom. According to Insider, the event is a 100-person masquerade affair and will feature burlesque, fire, bath, and cage performers.

But given that there's no actual touch involved, this particular gathering will be less orgy, more "house party" — though the same rules about respecting boundaries and women approaching women first will still apply.

"Obviously, there's not an actual orgy in place, but it's adult," Killing Kittens founder and "sex entrepreneur" Emma Sayle. said. "There will be a lot of nakedness and lingerie on display and people challenging each other to do certain things with each other."

And while a typical Killing Kittens orgy costs $312 per couple, this Zoom version is just $25 and will benefit the Trussell Trust, a UK-based food bank. Unfortunately though, you have to be a pre-existing member to join, but we also have a feeling that a few other sex parties may also follow suit — so keep your eyes peeled.