Amid speculation that they were considering another child together, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together.

Despite having previously said that she would "never date again" after the whole cheating scandal, a source close to the star has told People that the couple are, indeed, dating again.

According to the source, they've decided to give "their relationship another try," as Tristan has been "working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True." Not only that, but they've apparently been spending a lot of time together during quarantine, to the point where they recently "acted like they were back together" at Khloé's birthday party in June.

However, there's a catch. As another source apparently told Entertainment Tonight, Khloé and Tristan may be opting to keep things casual, as they are "not officially" a couple.

Neither Khloé nor Tristan have commented on the rumor.