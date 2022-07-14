Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting another child together.

According to TMZ, multiple sources said the baby, who is being conceived via surrogate, is expected to arrive within the next few days, with one person speculating that the child is already here. In a separate report, another insider speaking to Page Six also revealed that Kardashian has been sharing the news with close friends and family since before Christmas.

If the sources are correct, this will be the on-and-off couple's second child together, as Kardashian previously gave birth to their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson back in April 2018. Even so, the two kept hitting huge relationship road bumps thanks to his alleged infidelities, most notably the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in 2019.

The NBA player was then embroiled in another headline-making controversy this past year stemming from a lawsuit filed by last December by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who claimed that he was the father of her child, Theo. Thompson — who also shares 5-year-old Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig — initially denied Nichols' allegations of a third child. However, a subsequent paternity test proved that he was Theo's father, which led him to issue a public apology to Kardashian for "the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

Despite all this, Kardashian and Thompson have continued to maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship. Back in 2020, the reality star even said they were considering having another kid together, which they, obviously, decided to do.

Neither Kardashian nor Thompson have commented on the reports. In the meantime, you can read what sources have to say about the situation via TMZ and Page Six.