Khloé Kardashian is accusing "disgusting" paparazzi of trying to mislead the public about her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson.

This past December, the NBA player was involved in a widely publicized paternity scandal involving fitness trainer Maralee Nichols and his six-month-old son, Theo, who was conceived while he was dating Kardashian.

Despite Thompson's notorious cheating streak though, the reality star's tried to maintain a cordial relationship for their 4-year-old daughter, True. However, these attempts to work things out have also led to both fan concern and cruel commentary over the years, including accusations about Kardashian having "no self-worth." So after photos of the two looking close during a Father's Day lunch sparked reconciliation speculation, Kardashian took to social media to accuse the paparazzi of trying to drum up drama.

In a comment left on an Instagram fan account, the Good American founder called the paparazzi's decision to not publish photos of the other people in attendance a "very calculated" move, especially since Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and Travis Scott were there too.

While some were still less than kind in the responses, there were also a few people who defended Kardashian and agreed with her take, with one person lambasting the media for always "trying to make her look bad."

Not only that, but Kardashian also decided to continue the discussion on Twitter after retweeting a post by a fan who said the paparazzi has a "sick obsession" with exploiting her situation and purposefully tries to "give people very convenient content so the people can enjoy hating her."

"That’s not healthy," they added, "That really is just a mental disease."

Given all this, Kardashian echoed the commenter's response by writing that it's "a mental disease at my expense," though it should also be noted that some found the term "mental disease" offensive and a perpetuation of the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

It’s “illness” not “disease”. We aren’t small pox. Do not exploit mental illness to fit your own victim narrative. https://t.co/TrrvY2Ldg9 — Latrisha (@latrisha_clay) June 21, 2022

See Kardashian's tweet for yourself below.

A mental disease at my expense. It’s disgusting https://t.co/2HMUgCpfbz — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 20, 2022