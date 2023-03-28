There are a handful of tracks that can unite a dancefloor of complete strangers like Khia's seminal classic "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)" can. The perfect balance of a simple and catchy refrain just raunchy enough that it pushes the envelope without making people too self conscious about belting it out, the early 2000s hit never fails to get a crowd going. As a result, it has gotten remixed, sampled and interpolated countless times to varying degrees of success. But if you were to ask Khia who's done her song the dirtiest over the years, there is one particular track that comes to mind.

In a TikTok posted over the weekend, the 45-year-old rapper can be seen giving her opinion on what she thought of artists’ various takes on her track, naming Saweetie's 2017 breakout hit "ICY GRL" as her least favorite. “Least favorite would be Saweetie; Sweet Pea. I don’t like her,” Khia admitted. “I didn’t think she did it any justice.”

She then goes on to rap the track's first verse before giving up half way and joke that, “I didn’t even like green sweet peas when I was young. … You like green peas? You know how green peas taste?”

While Saweetie's riff on "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)" may not do it for her, Khia did give props to artists like YG and City Girls who she felt had done better job with their remixes. However, she did stop just short giving her full stamp of approval, remarking that “nobody ain’t gave it no justice yet.”