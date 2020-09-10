Pyer Moss' Kerby Jean-Raymond has launched a community-focused platform, Your Friends in New York. With support from luxury goods company Kering, the new initiative will merge the creative foundations of music, fashion, art, wellness and philanthropy to empower the next generation of innovators, and "form an ecosystem of creativity that reimagines how consumers discover and interact with brands," according to a press release.

"It is important to me to create and work on ventures that are future forward, involve the community at large, and that will continue to help others grow in the fashion and art space," said Jean-Raymond in a statement.

The new platform was announced today by Jean-Raymond in a post on Instagram that featured an exciting mashup of classic video clips about staying in New York — something that people have been deciding against since the pandemic started. Music videos from Jay-Z and Diddy, along with news clips about New York during the pandemic, as well as scenes from The Wolf of Wall Street, are all featured to establish Your Friends in New York as a mode of resistance to the status quo and as a road to the future.

Your Friends in New York, which was set in motion after a 2019 meeting with Kering Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, is set to have multiple divisions that include "an event and experiences arm, an incubator inspired program, philanthropic initiatives, and a merchandise label. The announcement would have come sooner but, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was put off until now.

According to the press release, Your Friends in New York will also evolve as it goes on to incorporate an incubator inspired program that will "enable diverse emerging designers to grow and explore innovative and disruptive new business models."

More information about the initiative's programs will be made available to the public in the coming months.

For now, check out Jean-Raymond's colorful announcement up above.