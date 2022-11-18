Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 27-year-old supermodel shared a couple of... interesting tidbits about her outfit at this year's star-studded gala, including the fact that she considered walking the red carpet completely topless.

“For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.

"I need to drink a sip of water and I need to pee. Nobody judge me,” she said before someone handed her an ice bucket, which an embarrassed Jenner had no choice but to use.

“That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later. I’m so sorry,” she said. "Prada, I'm so sorry!"

But while Jenner did manage to relieve herself in the ice bucket, she also apparently got some "pee on my feet" in the process. However, she went on to say in a follow-up confessional that having to deal with a little dribble while being photographed at the Met wasn't all that bad. In fact, she called it the "best decision I ever made," before explaining that she didn't "know what I would have done when I got inside" given the heft of the dress.

Granted, Jenner isn't the only member of her family to have experienced a pee-related issue at the Met Gala, as older sister Kim Kardashian previously said on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she wasn't able to pee in the skin-tight Thierry Mugler dress she wore to the 2019 event. That said, she did have a solution in mind, as she also went on to declare that she was okay with peeing herself and later having a family member wipe her down. Talk about a trend.