Keke Palmer Is a Mom

Keke Palmer is officially a mother!

The Nope star and Darius Jackson welcomed their first child together, son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, over the weekend. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!” Palmer wrote announcing the news alongside an Instagram slideshow recapping the couple's first 48 hours of parenthood.

Palmer went on to quote Drake's 2018 "Emotionless" lyric, “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world,” only to turn around and write, “I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide.” She went on to reveal that the newborn is already a fan of Rolling Ray "cause purrr" and she reminisced about her relationship with Jackson. "Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!”

The name Leodis Andrellton Jackson seemed to draw almost universal praise across Twitter, with many poking fun that with a name like that he already knows "how to fix a transmission and barbecue the hell out of some ribs." Palmer even joined in on the fun, responding to one user that noted the name sounded like it "led a civil rights march" with “It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr.”

Palmer previously confirmed she was pregnant this past December during her opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant, and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" Palmer joked, dramatically throwing open her coat to reveal her exposed baby bump. She would later accidentally let slip that her and Jackson were expecting a baby boy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while talking about potential astrological signs (and just for the record, Leo's a Pisces).