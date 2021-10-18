"Kanye West" is no more.
On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved the rapper's request to officially change his name to just "Ye." No middle and last name.
According to a report from Deadline, the petition to change his name was filed on August 24 and was apparently done for "personal reasons."
Granted, Ye's been trying to make his mononymous name a reality for quite some time now. As part of the rollout for his eighth studio album, Ye, the star told radio host Big Boy that he believed "'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you.' So I'm you, I'm us, it's us." A few months after the release, he also tweeted that "the being [formerly] known as Kanye West" would now be known as "YE."
No word though on whether that will affect ex Kim Kardashian West's reported decision to keep the "West" in her name post-divorce.
Photo via Getty / Brad Barket
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web