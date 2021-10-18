"Kanye West" is no more.

Granted, Ye's been trying to make his mononymous name a reality for quite some time now. As part of the rollout for his eighth studio album, Ye, the star told radio host Big Boy that he believed "'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you.' So I'm you, I'm us, it's us." A few months after the release, he also tweeted that "the being [formerly] known as Kanye West" would now be known as "YE."