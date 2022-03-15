Kanye West is getting his very own college-level course.

Regardless of all the fucked up shit he's been doing as of late, Ye is inarguably one of the most influential and complex celebrities to ever exist, so it only makes sense that Concordia University is set to offer an entire class on the controversial rapper.

On the heels of Netflix's three-part Jeen-Yuhs documentary, MC and professor Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman is teaching "Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design," which will cover everything from Ye's beginnings as a burgeoning Chicago producer to his current status as one of pop culture's most controversial artists.

But the course isn't just about Ye himself, according to Alsalman's Instagram announcement, as it's primarily focused on themes of “community, creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and nightmares — and more importantly, self-actualization."

“This class dissects Ye’s art, design, music, celebrity and cultural impacts in the age of information,” the class description reads. “Unquestionably a problematic figure, Kanye West, or Ye, is also a maven of all the creative industries he has touched."

It added, "By using Kanye’s albums as cultural, artistic and personal lenses, this class studies the evolution of his genius and explores the concepts of ‘Kanyetive Dissonance’—the unique complex and controversial natures and contexts of Kanye’s body of work.”

"Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design" — which is limited to 200 students — is just the latest celeb to pop up in a university curriculum, joining the likes of UC Berkeley's Frank Ocean course and, of course, NYU's Taylor Swift class. So needless to say, there's definitely going to be plenty of buzz about that infamous feud in the academic world. "Welcome to Graduation," indeed.

