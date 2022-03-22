Julia Fox isn't so sure about Kanye West anymore.

Earlier this week, the actress told TMZ she believed her ex was "harmless" after being asked whether his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, should be "worried" about their physical safety amid the rapper's escalating harassment.

“I just think that’s his artistic creative expression," she said. "I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

Now though, the outlet has reported that Fox backtracked on her comments in a since-deleted post, saying she "thought this question was in reference to the music video" for his song "Eazy," where a claymation Ye can be seen kidnapping and decapitating Davidson, while rapping about physically assaulting the comedian.

“I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of [TMZ's video]," Fox said, referencing a recent Instagram comment, in which Ye called Trevor Noah a racial slur after the talk show host talked about Ye's troubling behavior towards Kardashian and Davidson. The comment led to Ye being banned from the platform for 24 hours, with his collective actions drawing widespread condemnation from fans who are now petitioning Coachella to drop Ye as a headliner in light of his "abuse/veiled threats."

However, Fox continued to defend herself in the alleged post, arguing that she would've been labeled "'mad'" and "'salty'" if she hadn't answered the question.

“It’s a real catch 22 so please stop F’n asking me," she said. “I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn’t for me.”

Fox added, "Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don't have google alerts for this man!"

Read TMZ's full update here.