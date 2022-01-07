"It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment," wrote a starry-eyed Julia Fox about her date night with Ye in a recap for Interview Magazine.

Apparently, the rapper surprised his new flame after dinner with a hotel suite filled with racks of clothes. But although Ye dressed her almost exclusively in Balenciaga up to that point (minus a low-rise thong pant from Miaou), all the clothes and accessories in that room were actually from Diesel.

Photo: Instagram Story Screenshot/ @Diesel

Indeed, the denim jackets, jeans, coats, bags and shoes were all from Diesel's Spring 2022 collection, the first designed under the brand's new creative director Glenn Martens (the Belgian designer behind fashion label Y/Project). There were also pieces from his Pre-Fall 2022 line which has yet to hit stores.

Though Ye has attended a few Diesel runway shows in Milan back in the day, the hasn't exactly been a strong connection between the two. Fox, on the other hand, actually starred in a Diesel campaign for Fall 2020. Whatever the reason, it will be interesting to see if the Ye/Diesel relationship will carry on in some way or form, since he's basically a walking Balenciaga ad these days.

See the gallery, below, for some of the pieces that Ye fitted the Uncut Gems actress in from Diesel.