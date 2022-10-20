Today in "Information No One Asked For": Joy Behar has had sex with a ghost.

Hold on, I'm getting a call. What? Really? Okay. Correction: she has had sex with multiple ghosts.

It all started when The View host was viewing a clip of a woman claiming to have "sexual ghosts" in her home alongside her other cast mates. Obviously such a crazy story warranted some confused looks, but Behar understood. She understood it too well.

Cohost Sara Haines asked if it's possible to get pregnant with a ghost, to which auntie Joy pleasantly replied, "I’ve had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant."

Whoopi Goldberg spoke for us all when she said, "I’m just gonna let that ride."

Behar is far from the first person to claim she got railed by a poltergeist. Anna Nicole Smith once recalled having regular intercourse with a ghost in her old apartment when she lived in Texas. Remember Kesha's bop "Supernatural?" Yep, that's about banging ghosts too. Even Lucy Liu recalled having a spine-tingling experience with a ghost that left her speechless. In an interview with US Weekly, Liu said "“It was sheer bliss. I felt everything. I climaxed. And then he floated away.”

Lucy. . .where do I find one of those?

Point is, ghost sex is nothing new. Spectrophilia, which is the sexual attraction to ghosts, is a bit more common than one might think. It's not to be confused with the sexual attraction to images in mirrors, which is also weirdly called spectrophilia as well. Whatever. PAPER hopes all you spectrophiliacs have a fun time this Halloween, mirrors or ghouls!

I guess the only question I have left for Joy Behar is if these were all separate instances or if they were all at once. It's none of my business, but Joy has piqued my interest.