Jordyn Woods Addresses Claims She 'Shaded' Kylie Jenner's Lips

Jordyn Woods is just trying to participate in the viral "natural lips" trend.

If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately, you've probably seen a number of people revealing their lips to a snippet from The Weeknd's "Party Monster," specifically the line where he sings about having "lips like Angelina [Jolie]." So like the millions of other creators who've already made these kinds of videos, the model decided to post her own take on the concept — and really got tongues wagging.

As spotted in the caption, Jordyn thanked her parents and her "genetics" for her voluptuous pout, which led many fans to accuse her of "shading" her former best friend, Kylie Jenner, who has openly talked about getting lip fillers due to her lips being a source of insecurity.

"Kylie Jenner is typing..." as one person wrote, while another theorized that the video was "Def shots at Kylie."

However, Jordyn herself has now decided to tackle the rumors head-on and make it clear that there was nothing underhanded about the post, responding in the comments with a pretty direct, “There’s no shade toward anyone."

She added, "This is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on."

While Woods' explanation makes complete sense, fans were likely suspicious thanks to the drama surrounding Jordyn's rumored kiss in 2019 with Tristan Thompson, who was still seeing Kylie's half-sister, Khloé Kardashian, at the time. Not only that, but the two appeared to stop hanging out in the wake of the scandal, which caused many to believe that the ex-BFFs had a big falling out over Tristan's alleged infidelity.

Kylie has yet to comment on the shade speculation or Jordyn's response. In the meantime, you can watch the TikTok in question below.