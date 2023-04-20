More Victims Come Forward In Jonathan Majors Case

Almost a month since he was initially arrested on assault, harassment and strangulation charges, the fallout from the Jonathn Majors case continues to mount as even more allegations of abuse come to light.

According to Variety, multiple alleged victims have come forward to cooperate with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office since Majors March 25 arrest in New York City. The DA declined to comment to the publication about the latest developments in the domestic violence case but the Creed III actor is set to appear in court May 8.

In response to these new claims, the actor's lawyers Priya Chaudhry said in a statement, “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

These new allegations come on the heels of word that his publicists and management firm had cut ties from Majors. So far, the actor has been dropped by Entertainment 360, PR firm The Lede Company, uninvited to this year's upcoming Met Gala and let go from a variety of upcoming projects. Majors is reportedly already no longer involved in an upcoming Otis Redding biopic, a film adaptation of Walter Mosley's The Man In My Basement and a MLB ad campaign for the Texas Rangers.

The U.S. Army has also put a planned ad campaign featuring Majors on pause following the arrest. "The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” a spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office told Deadline. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Marvel has yet to comment on Majors' arrest with Forbes reporting that there have been “zero conversations in the Marvel camp to drop Majors from the MCU.” Majors, who's main claim to fame has been his role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is currently slated to play lead roles in Loki 2 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in the next phase of the MCU.

According to an NYPD statement, police responded March 25 to a 911 call from Majors' Chelsea apartment where a preliminary investigation “determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” the statement reads. The victim apparently informed authorities that she was assaulted after which “officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

According to reports, the arrest stemmed from a domestic altercation where the victim attempted to grab Majors' phone after seeing him texting another woman upon which the actor allegedly grabbed her hand, slapped her and put his hands around her neck. The two parties proceeded to spend the night apart before Majors' girlfriend reported the incident to authorities the following morning.

Majors' lawyer has asserted her client's innocence since the arrest, pointing to texts she shared with TMZ that seem to show the victim claiming to be at fault. “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” the texts read. "They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this.”