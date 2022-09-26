The DC Universe might be getting its first musical in the Joker sequel, Joker 2: Folie à deux. The film, starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, is rumored to be getting the musical treatment...because how could it not?

The sequel had long been rumored to be a musical even before the "Shallow" singer signed on, earning some head scratches. Following the buzz, Fall Out Boy even joined in on the fun, tweeting “Folie à Deux the musical coming soon” with a movie poster, poking fun at the film sharing the name of the band’s 2008 album.

Film critic, comic book writer, and YouTuber, Grace Randolph chimed in seemingly confirming the rumor.

“Found out today #Joker2 is from #HarleyQuinn’s perspective aka Lady Gaga (& she is playing that character),” Randolph tweeted, “And that’s why it’s a musical - that’s how this Harley sees things.”

The tweet was accompanied by the film’s poster and a Dodgeball meme reading “That’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see if it pays off.” We’re hoping Jason Bateman’s spiked hairstyle also makes an appearance.

Not much more is known about what the musical movie will look like, or how much of the story will be told in musical form. Luckily, we do know Joaquin Phoenix can hold a note thanks to his 2005 portrayal of country singer Johnny Cash, but that remains to be seen for the rest of the still largely-unannounced cast.

A scene from the movie "Walk the line"

DC fans are divided about the prospect of a Joker musical. Some are excited by the monumental genre crossover, while others are hoping writer and director Todd Phillips isn’t biting off more than he can chew. As for the Little Monsters, they’re just rooting for Lady Gaga to EGOT, although the Joker 2 cast would have to hit Broadway to make that happen, and that seems like a far cry for DC fanatics.

Joker 2 is slated for a 2024 release.