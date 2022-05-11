The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial currently happening in Virginia has been a spectacle since it began. The former couple is in court after Depp sued Heard for defamation for a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post saying she was an abuse survivor. While she didn’t name her ex-husband in the piece, he claimed in a lawsuit that it hindered his career. This trial is just another piece of the messy puzzle the former couple has been embroiled in for years, with accusations of physical abuse, verbal abuse and more — by both parties.

But despite the seriousness of this trial, Depp’s supporters — of which there are many — have stood by his side. Almost quite literally. Each day Depp and Heard are in court, there is a legion of fans both outside and inside the courthouse, hoping to show Depp their support as close to the actor as possible. For some of them, this has required travel, time off work and a lot of money.

One of Depp’s fans, Ivan De Boer, told People that she cashed in her vacation time from work to devote all her time to being at this trial — and spending about $30,000 total. "I took my whole year's vacation so I could be here for Johnny," she said. "I'm the same age as Johnny. I'm single, so I do what I want to, basically."

Another fan named Jennifer told People that she’s spent over $2,000 on outfits to wear during the trial, because it’s being broadcast and she wants to look good. Yet another relocated to the States from the UK and has been flying back and forth between Virginia and Los Angeles to be at the trial. "I've been coming back and forth from LA, so you're looking at $600 to $700 each time, 10 hours of your life in the air. But yeah, hotel, food, drinks, about $10,000," she shared of what she’s spent since the trial began last month.

Some fans have chosen to sleep in their cars near the courthouse to cut down on costs and to ensure they’re in line bright and early to increase their chances of getting inside. Each day court is in session, roughly 100 fans are allowed to come inside to witness the trial, and those lines start in the wee hours of the morning.

A few of Depp’s fans told People that their family and friends have questioned their decision to be at the Virginia courthouse day in and day out, but these people don’t seem to mind. One noted that the trial is historic, which is why she didn’t want to miss out.

Along with the trial garnering plenty of attention in person, it’s blown up on the internet, with people staunchly taking sides and passing judgment on a situation they’re not even involved in. The chatter has also drawn plenty of criticism from people trying to discourage the general public from spreading opinions or misinformation on what may or may not have gone down between Depp and Heard.

The trial is ongoing at this point, which means Depp’s loyal devotees will have to keep spending their money to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor in court defending himself.