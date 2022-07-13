First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is currently in some hot water after comparing the Latino community to breakfast tacos during a speech in Texas.

Speaking at a conference in San Antonio for the Latino civil rights and advocacy group UnidosUS, Biden took a moment to highlight the organization's former CEO and Presidential Medal of Honor recipient, Raul Yzaguirre.

"Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community," she said. "As distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength."

Naturally, the cheap reduction of a large and diverse group of people down to a heavily stereotyped Mexican dish that's been bastardized by Americans beyond recognition was probably not the best move in hindsight. It also didn't help that she mispronounced the word "bodega" in the same sentence, as well.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists issued a statement, writing, “We are not tacos," before encouraging Biden and her speechwriters “to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and our communities” going forward.

They went on to add, “Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes.”

Conservative lawmakers and pundits, who don't understand the concept of glass houses, pounced on Biden's poor word choice as an opportunity to dogpile on Democrats.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted out a picture of hard shell taco with the caption, "#NewProfilePic," while Arizona Representative Andy Biggs, who has previously defended racist statues, demonized immigrants and helped peddle election fraud conspiracies, made sure to comment, “No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!”

Addressing the gaffe, Biden Press Secretary Michael LaRosa issued a statement shortly after, saying, "The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.”

Judging from the fact that UnidosUS' current president, Janet Murguía, tweeted out that she was "so honored" to have the First Lady for the event and “privileged to call her a friend,” the apology went over well.