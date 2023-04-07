Pregnant Jessie J Calls Out Critics of Her 'Inappropriate' Nude Pic

Jessie J is documenting her pregnancy journey on her own terms.

Back in January, the "Bang Bang" singer, 35, announced that she was expecting her first child with an Instagram post featuring images of a positive pregnancy test, her ultrasound and growing belly, writing that she was "so happy and terrified to finally share this" and imploring fans to "be gentle with me."

The next month, the musician went on to reveal that she's expecting a boy, prior to encouraging other pregnant folks in another post to "take pictures" and "celebrate this moment," which was an especially poignant message given that she suffered a devastating miscarriage the year before.

"If you haven't been told recently or at all: You are a fucking G! You are incredible, on your rough days and your good days. You are beautiful. You are inspiring. You are doing it. Trust your body," Jessie said. "Do not let anybody steal your shine and happiness. Ignore the projectors and the you just wait people."

The Grammy nominee added, "You are allowed to feel everything. The joy, the excitement, whether it's your first time or your 5th time. You are doing it your way and that's the only way to do it."

So naturally, Jessie is now following her own advice after posting several nudes of her pregnant self taken in the bathroom, including an artful pic of her body in the reflection of her bathtub handle. Because while there were plenty of people who thought her intimate snaps were absolutely breathtaking and incredibly meaningful, there were also a number of critics who labeled the post "inappropriate," while scolding the performer for showing off her nude body.

However, Jessie made it clear that she wasn't fazed by the negativity surrounding her decision to share the photos, explaining that the post was motivated by her desire to "remember this feeling forever." And as for the haters themselves, Jessie only had one hilarious thing to say: "And [for] anyone who has commented 'inappropriate' on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented."

Check out Jessie J's Instagram response to critics of her nude pregnancy pics below.