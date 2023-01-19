J.Lo Was Meant to Be a Part of Britney Spears, Madonna's VMAs Kiss

Jennifer Lopez said she was meant to take part in one of pop culture's biggest moments.

Recently, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer and her Shotgun Wedding co-star, Josh Duhamel, sat down with E! News for a new interview, where she explained what exactly went down.



"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met – me, her and Britney — to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film," J.Lo said.

"So, we couldn't do it," the triple-threat went on to say, before appearing to add a little shade by saying that "they got Christina Aguilera, I think."

But despite the missed opportunity, J. Lo made it clear that she still has nothing but love for the Queen of Pop by adding that, "I love Madonna."

"I'm a huge fan," she said. "I always have been."

That said, don't just take her word for it. After all, the former president of MTV, Van Toffler, previously confirmed the tidbit to Entertainment Weekly in 2012, saying that “it was a long road to get to that Britney and Christina kiss."

"Because they weren't necessarily the first couple of people who were on the hit list,” Toffler said at the time. “This may be the first time it’s revealed, but originally J.Lo was in the mix. That didn't happen.”

You can watch Lopez talk about the original plan with E! News below.