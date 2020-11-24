Jennifer Lopez is being accused of copying Beyoncé thanks to her performance at the 2020 AMAs.

It all started on Sunday after Lopez and Maluma performed a sultry rendition of their new songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," complete with plenty of chair dancing and dramatic, blue-black lighting.

Related | Everything That Happened at the AMAs

That said, in between those aesthetic choices and Lopez's look — which featured her in a black bodysuit paired with a short, wet-looking hairstyle — it didn't take long for fans to compare it to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2014 Grammys performance of "Drunk in Love." And needless to say, they weren't pleased.

"She did the hairstyle, the poses, the outfit, the attitude. Hell she even did that pre-recorded live shit too. I'm sorry but Queen B has to sue," one fan alleged, while another Twitter user noted that Lopez was "dressed the exact same way... even down to the wet hair and the chair."

Not JLo dressed the exact same way as Beyoncé did for her “Drunk in Love” performance at the Grammys. Even down to the wet hair and the chair😭 — Cheyanne. (@CBabeey) November 23, 2020

Elsewhere, multiple others blasted Lopez as a "Beyoncé tribute act," with some even calling the latter a "thief" alongside side-by-side comparison photos from both performances.

Lopez has yet to respond to the criticism. In the meantime though, you can see what else people are saying about the performance, below.

Now why did J Lo steal Beyoncé’s whole thing like that lmao — g (@MurderGeeWrote) November 23, 2020

Jlo’s team every time Beyoncé performs: pic.twitter.com/qqYRlIwQGa — tony ✊🏾 (@kingalreadyx) November 23, 2020

Jlo giving Beyonce "Drunk in Love" Grammy performance with this hair/outfit #AMAs #JLO — Monique LeRoux (@sinfully_sweet4) November 23, 2020