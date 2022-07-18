Bennifer is officially bound by a legal document, and the powers vested in a Las Vegas wedding officiate. The comeback couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, officially tied the knot on Saturday at a Las Vegas drive through chapel. Unfortunately, they were not wed by an Elvis impersonator, but we heard the nuptials were still full of burning love.

So burning, in fact, that the internet was quick to speculate about JLo's — sorry JFlack’s — post-wedding glow. Announcing the wedding via social media on Sunday, Mrs. Jennifer Affleck shared a candid snap from the honeymoon suite, flashing her new wedding band and a distinct twinkle in her eyes.

Be honest, we’ve seen that look before.

Captioned, “Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLO.com for all the deets” the Jenny from the Block singer shared the inside scoop on her wedding to the iconic 2002 video co-star to her OnTheJLO newsletter, which may be in need of a rebrand.

The name that paved the wave for JLaws and KStews to come, it seems JLo is no more. But we couldn’t be happier for the couple. In the inside-scoop newsletter, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes look at the “happily ever after” to their storied romance.

In a whirlwind weekend, the two flew to Las Vegas to stand in line for a marriage license with four other couples. (Imagine having to be the bride and groom to go after Bennifer.) Joined only by their five children as witnesses and donning a “dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet,” the two, who met on the set of Gigli in 2002, completed their decades-long romance with nothing short of movie magic.

“The media” may have delayed their marriage the first time around, so this time they maintained an air of mystery. Though we’re sad we missed the impromptu ceremony, the content that came out of it will have to do.

@benniferforever Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck are MARRIED 🥹🤍 #bennifer #jlo #jenniferlopez #benaffleck #married #vegas #fyp #fypage #viral #goviral #fpyageシ

As the two settle into their new family, and hopefully post more honeymoon pics soon, the internet celebrated by sharing their favorite moments, and the many highs and lows, that brought us here today.

Would the culmination of Bennifer be as rewarding if it hadn’t withstood the test of time? Who’s to say, but we wouldn’t have it any other way. Congratulations to the Afflecks, may their love span another two decades, and two decades after that.