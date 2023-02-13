Jennifer Coolidge Does a Dolphin Impression in Super Bowl Ad

Jennifer Coolidge got to live out her dream role — a dolphin — for a new Super Bowl ad with e.l.f. Cosmetics.

After revealing her goal to play the aquatic mammal at the Golden Globes, the 61-year-old actress offered a cheeky dolphin impression for the 30-second TV spot, which marks the first Super Bowl commercial for the TikTok-beloved beauty brand. "Oh my goodness — I look like a baby dolphin!" she quips.

In the hilarious GRWM-style ad, co-written by White Lotus director Mike White and e.l.f'.s creative communications firm SHADOW, Coolidge is seen trying out the brand's Power Grip Primer — a pre-makeup product touted as "the stickiest" out there. As she applies the primer, she quickly gets stuck to other makeup products as well as her phone.

"The entire creative from idea to shoot day came together in 12 days at the end of January," reveals SHADOW's executive creative director Brian Vaughan. "The casting of Jennifer to star in a kooky spot about e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer was extremely deliberate — first, she’s in her prime and she’s proven to be the stickiest cultural icon, but we knew she had the comedic genius to sell the creative."

"We laughed for 10 hours straight on the day of the shoot," Vaughan added. "The collaborative energy between Mike White, our incredible partners at e.l.f. and Jen herself was electric."

Watch the full ad from e.l.f. Cosmetics below.