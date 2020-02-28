A TikTok influencer named Jason Clark (aka @JasonToDoList) recently revealed that he almost died while filming a stunt.

In a video he shared earlier this week, Clark — who has over 400,000 followers on the platform — can be seen swimming beneath the ice of a frozen lake, before he frantically tries to resurface via the hole he initially entered through. However, given the intensity of the situation, he also decided to elaborate on the experience via in a lengthy Instagram post, in which he admitted that it was a "hard" video to watch.

"I have never been this close to dying," he wrote, later explaining that he became disoriented after his eyeballs "froze" and had difficulty figuring out where the hole was. Not only that, but according to Clark, he then tried to "follow the dust I kicked up," but it had already "drifted and led me further away" — something that spurred him to attempt breaking the ice with his back to little avail.

"I don't know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn't really see anymore," Clark continued. "I had accepted that was it and I wasn't going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through."

And though he managed to get up, Clark can be heard telling cameraperson @AbbyToDoList that he "almost died."

"When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn't recognize the severity of the situation," Clark concluded.

That said, this terrifying, near-death experience apparently didn't deter Clark from attempting the stunt yet again in another video. And though he made a bigger hole for the second try, needless to say, we'd really recommend avoid trying this ill-advised stunt, period.

See Clark's post, below.