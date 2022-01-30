In her new documentary, Janet Jackson opened up about the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show controversy involving her and Justin Timberlake.

As the 55-year-old opened up about her life in the two-part film, she had to address the infamous incident during which Timberlake tore a part of her top, exposing her breast briefly at the end of their performance. “Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion," she said. "Of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that’s got to stop.”

The singer said that early on, she actually told him not to make a statement because she didn't "want any drama" for him. But right after the Super Bowl, he told a reporter, "I love giving y'all something to talk about." A few days later, he apologized. During the Grammys that year, he addressed her while laughing, saying, "What occurred was unintentional, completely regrettable, and I completely apologize if you were offended."

And while in the aftermath of the incident Timberlake was able to openly joke about the event while Jackson's career suffered some hits, she says that they are actually cool. “Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends,” she added. “We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

Last year, Timberlake issued an apology via Instagram while also addressing the way he had treated ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

The two-part documentary film premiered Friday night on Lifetime and A&E.