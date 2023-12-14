PAPER and Soho House Celebrate Basel With James Blake





PAPER knows how to party, and since we just relaunched less than two months ago, we're keeping the party going with "Secret Sounds." On December 9, we said goodbye to Art Basel at Soho Beach House in Miami with Patrón, featuring a surprise DJ set by James Blake.

Lining up outside the 1940s tower overlooking the beach was everyone from bougie Miami locals in sexy Versace dresses and red-bottom stilettos to art kids in baggy cargos and tiny tank tops, all of whom made the pilgrimage through the Art Deco and Cuban-inspired interior, past the palm tree-covered pool and out onto the beach, where the real party could be heard from the massive party tent.

As guests entered, they experienced an immersive digital tunnel, “Kanaval: As We Are” by Lyne Lucien, presented in collaboration with Porsche, depicting Lucien's ancestors watching over the crowd, marveling at the collective joy. Lucien is an award-winning Haitian artist based in Brooklyn, whose optimistic and whimsical work is rooted in community and inspired by her upbringing in Haiti. By drawing inspiration from her childhood memories and blurring them with her childhood fantasies, daydreams and desires, she aims to expand the narrative around Blackness to include the Caribbean voice — one rooted peace and joy rather than suffering and trauma. "Fantasy is at the core of my work by infusing whimsy, I challenge the negative stereotypes around black identity that don't honor our fantasies," Lucien tells PAPER. "It’s crucial that I had the opportunity to present my work at Basel because I want to create space for understanding amongst cultures. I want those who see my pieces to inquire about the symbols in the work. As a society, I believe that the more we understand each other, the more peace we can create."

Joy was definitely the theme of the night. Stylist and DJ Mazurbate got the party started before James Blake hit the decks, blending his own hits with party favorites. Afterwards, Jubilee carried the high energy through the night. Guests ranged from Foodgod to musician Siiickbrain and Millie Brown, the artist who creates works with her own vomit. Where else would you find exorbitantly wealthy art collectors with their arm candy, local Miami art students, lit housewives and cool New York City creatives all in one place? Amid the beautiful chaos, some guests sipped margaritas from tiny Patrón bottles and people at VIP tables poured drinks from Patrón El Cielo bottles. And if they were getting tired from all the partying, Celsius set up shop on the beach.