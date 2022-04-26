Jameela Jamil has quit Twitter.

On Monday, Twitter announced its board had accepted Elon Musk's offer to buy the platformplatform for $44 billion in a unanimous vote. After the transaction closes later this year, the platform will become a privately held company and a bastion of free speech, per Musk himself.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote in a statement also outlining plans to "enhance" Twitter with new features, authenticate all users as human, "defeat" spam bots and make "the algorithms open source to increase trust."

"Twitter has tremendous potential," he continued. "I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

The public reaction to Musk's purchase has been mixed, with conservatives and business analysts praising the acquisition. That said, activists and tech ethics experts predict the move will lead to the return of banned individuals like Donald Trump, misinformation and hate speech — and one these people is Jamil.

In response to the news, Jamil told fans she was leaving Twitter over concerns of how it will change under Musk's control.

"One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here," she quipped, referencing her controversial presence on the app. "So it’s win win for you all really."

Jamil went on to reply to fans questioning her decision by saying his emphasis on "free speech" — which has often been weaponized by conservatives and far-right groups as a defense for dangerous rhetoric, misinformation and harassment — would turn the platform into an "even more lawless hateful xenophobic, bigoted, misogynistic space."

As such, Jamil issued what she said would be her "last tweet," which featured photos of her dog, Barold, alongside a joke about just wanting "*any* excuse" to show pictures of him. However, she did end things on a more serious note by reiterating what she told fans before.

"I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry and misogyny," Jamil said. "Best of luck."

See Jamil's tweets below.

One good thing about Elon buying twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really. 😂 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

He’s buying it for free speech. It’s going to become an even more lawless hateful xenophobic, bigoted, misogynistic space. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Because it’s going to become a lawless space of bigotry , misogyny, and xenophobia and people who already have no money… being manipulated about crypto. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022

Ah he got twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold. I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fBDOuEYI3e — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 25, 2022