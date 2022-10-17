Jack Harlow is returning to Saturday Night Live for his second appearance.

Following last week's episode in which Megan Thee Stallion both hosted and headlined the show, Jack Harlow has been revealed as the next guest this season who will be pulling double duty. Over the weekend, Harlow took to Twitter to confirm his forthcoming appearance on October 29, retweeting SNL's announcement with the caption "HOSTING 😮💨."

Harlow first appeared on SNL in the March 27, 2021 episode hosted by Maya Rudolph. In addition to performing tracks from his debut album That's What They All Say, the Louisville rapper also joined an Eminem-inspired rap video sketch about NFTs with Pete Davidson and Chris Redd. In less than two years, the "First Class" rapper has won VMAs, made his acting debut, and arguably become a household name.

The forthcoming stint at SNL will come roughly six months after the release of Harlow's second album Come Home the Kids Miss You. Though critical reception to the album was lukewarm, he told PAPER in August, "There’s nothing like being loved as an artist and getting that praise, but one thing I think all artists should always be proud of is being able to say that they spent their time in the studio making something that sounded good to them."