Jack Harlow is not afraid of a powerful woman. After sampling Fergie’s iconic "Glamorous" on his latest single, “First Class”, country come-up Harlow has his eyes set on a feature from the queen of country herself, Dolly Parton.

In an interview with The Rolling Stone, Harlow discussed the dream team he’s assembled in recording his latest album, including Rogét Chaheyd, who was recently nominated for the Producer of the Year Grammy, and Angel Lopez, the past protégé of Timbaland and Kanye West. Beyond the beats, Harlow has set his sights on the stars for features.

He shared that his team is in conversation with Dolly Parton’s people about the two making magic — we mean music — together, which is the “have your people call my people” we didn’t know we needed.

Harlow did not disclose any details about the tracklist or any additional features. But he didn’t play too hard to get, teasing the intro of a song called “Blade of Grass” with an unforgettable opening line.

“Like a blade of grass wants sunlight/ I just want that ass.” Can you imagine that lyricism coupled with a Dolly Parton powerhouse hook?

We can’t either, but we hope the two country icons will find a way to make it work, even if they have to go 9-5, or in Harlow’s case, until the (G-L) AM.

Harlow’s upcoming album, Come Home The Kids Miss You is slated for a May 6 release with the first singles “First Class” and “Nail Tech” featuring Yung Miami. With the two chart-topping, and TikTok trending singles, whatever Come Home The Kids Miss You, has in store is sure to be stuck in everyone’s head for months after.