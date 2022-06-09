K-pop has really been leaping into American festival circuits. We've had BLACKPINK make a splash at Coachella and 2NE1 using the same Indio music fest for a reunion, and now BTS' J-Hope is set to make history as Lollapalooza's newest headliner.

The festival announced this week that J-Hope will take over the headlining spot from Doja Cat, who had to unfortunately pull out of her summer touring obligations to recover from tonsil surgery. The BTS member's addition to the lineup marks the first time a South Korean artist has ever headlined the main stage at a major US music festival and the highest profile performance for a member of BTS' solo project.

Additionally, Lollapalooza also announced that Tomorrow x Together (TXT) has also been added to the lineup, which will be the group's US festival debut, as well.

“I’m happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family,” Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell said in a statement. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

Having already dominated charts, smashed streaming records, taken home armfuls of awards and made several other historic performances, J-Hope's addition to the Lolla lineup is just another testament to what a juggernaut BTS has become in the global pop sphere.

J-Hope will join fellow headliners Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day, as well as artists like 100 gecs, Charli XCX, Coi Leray, MUNA, King Princess and more on a pretty stacked bill. Lollapalooza is set to take over Chicago's Grant Park July 28-31.