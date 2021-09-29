Yesterday, the Latin Recording Academy announced this year's nominees for the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Some notable names up for major awards this year include Bad Bunny, Omar Apollo, J Balvin, Marc Antony, Juanes, Maluma and more.

Related | 12 Latinx Artists to Stream Right Now

Outside of the major four categories, Arca also picked up a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album for last year's KiCK i. "With how experimental my practice is, it gives me faith that queer latinx mutants worldwide will be respected, appreciated and protected in all latin american territories," the artist, who also just dropped a new single "Incendio" yesterday, wrote on her Instagram. "I dedicate this nomination to the queer community worldwide - who said alternative? <3"

On the opposite end of the reaction spectrum, J Balvin took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the Recording Academy."The Grammys don't value us, but they need us," Balvin writer. "We give them ratings, but they don't give us respect. *raised fist*"

Balvin neglected to elaborate on why he felt that the Grammy's didn't value or support Latinx musicians and whether that sentiment included himself or extended to other artists that potentially got snubbed. Balvin did go on to encourage other artists that had been nominated to not attend this year's Latin Grammys, describing all of them as being a part of "a movement."

J Balvin is nominated this year for Song of the Year alongside Tainny for "Agua," which was the lead single from the The Spongbob Movie: Sponge on the Run. The artist also picked up two other nominations for Best Reggaetón Performance and Best Urban Song.

Given that Balvin previously performed at last year's ceremony and picked up the award for Best Urban Music Album, the artist's sudden and strong change and stance towards the Latin Grammys is jarring to say the least. Hopefully, we'll get some clarity soon.