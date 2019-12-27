Internetty: From the people who broke the internet, a look at the week's biggest online news, trends and social media phenomena. No subject is off limits, and no topic is taboo.

Peyton and Justin are joined this week by special guest Evan Ross Katz to review and debate nominees from PAPER's annual Break the Internet Awards™. They'll talk about YouTuber of the Year, TikToker of the year, Red Carpet Star of the Year, Clapback of the Year and more. Tune in for an episode you won't want to miss, and place your votes here.

Listen to Internetty on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

