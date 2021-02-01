Kicking off the start of February, Tommy Hilfiger unveiled its Spring 2021 campaign this morning featuring some familiar faces and activists from around the world. Among them is Indya Moore, which marks their first campaign for the American brand.

The model, actor and trans advocate was photographed in New Jersey while sporting pieces from Tommy Hilfiger's latest collection, which drops today and focuses on sustainable materials and production techniques. Titled "Moving Forward Together," the ads highlight stories from a diverse group of talent including Moore, Jameela Jamil, Mogli and Compton Cowboys.

"I think I found my grounding in accepting myself for who I am," said Moore. "I want to see a future where call communities work together in unity to uplift one another. My vision for the future is one where we all get to be free and exist in our own bodies and in our own skin."

Moore, who previously attended a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya show in 2019, is currently filming Season 3 of Pose with the cast and recently shared some behind-the-scenes shots (plus a new look) from the show's set. The Tommy ads are the latest in a string of fashion campaigns Moore has starred in including Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein and Ray-Ban.