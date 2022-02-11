Love is in the air... and on the feed! Last night, Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer seemingly confirmed their long-rumored romance on Fike’s Instagram story with a picture of the two kissing in a candlelit room over an untouched chocolate dessert, overlaying the text “Happy birthday, happy birthday.”

With the aquarian co-stars’ birthdays falling just a day apart, it’s unclear whose birthday they’re celebrating — or perhaps it's for the birth of their newfound romance with Valentine's Day just around the corner. First spotted holding hands leaving dinner at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, the two have been the center of fan speculation for some time.

But as the stars align for their off-screen romance, on-screen, the two navigate a fraught love triangle in Euphoriabetween their characters, Jules and Elliot, and Zendaya's character, Rue. The confirmation of Schafer and Fike’s IRL romance, however, has left fans reeling, as they take to the internet to pick sides, air grievances, and shoot their final shot.

We don’t blame fans for trying, but the attempts are all in vain, and we couldn’t be happier for the happy couple!