Hugh Grant Gives Ashley Graham an Awkward Oscars Interview

This year's Oscars showdown did not come in the form of physical altercation, but instead took the British approach of passive aggression. Hugh Grant is getting called out for his awkward interview with Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet.

The esteemed actor did not play along with Graham’s lines of questioning, offering up blunt responses to the model’s interview for ABC’s “Countdown to the Oscars.”

Their conversation started out shaky when Graham asked Grant his favorite thing about attending the Oscars and was met with a pregnant pause and a vague response. “It's fascinating,” Grant trailed off, “the whole of humanity is here, it’s Vanity Fair.”

Graham shifted gears, presumably unaware of Grant's reference of the 1800s William Thackeray novel, instead asking him which one of the nominees he was rooting for, to which he responded “no one in particular.”

With the Oscars off the table for conversation, Graham shifted to fashion, asking Grant what he was wearing. “Just my suit,” he replied with his deadpan British charm, confirming, upon further questioning from Graham, that he could not remember who made it. “My tailor,” he guessed.

In a last ditch effort, Graham asked the actor to speak to his role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery where he had an expository cameo as Blanc’s partner, Philip. “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” Grant responded.

“Well yeah, but you still showed up and had fun right?” Graham prompted, to which Grant replied, “Almost,” bringing the one-minute-nineteen-second interview that felt like a lifetime to a close.

Grant re-emerged to present the nominees for Best Production Design alongside his Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star, Andie MacDowell, and brought a slight smile to his stiff upper lip by calling himself “basically a scrotum” for not having used moisturizer throughout his life.

Whether his remarks to Graham were more real than the overly enthusiastic celebrities who walked the carpet last night or just playing rude is still under heavy debate by the courts of Twitter.com.

Graham is taking it on the chin, telling CNN at the Vanity Fair afterparty, “My mother always told me to kill ‘em with kindness.”