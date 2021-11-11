Drama YouTuber Here for the Tea Has Died

YouTuber Samantha Rabinowitz, a.k.a. Here for the Tea, has died.

According to screenshots, Rabinowitz's older sister, Lisa Greenspoon, announced that the popular creator — known for her beauty drama-focused videos — passed away in her sleep on November 7.

"It is with a heavy heart and the most extreme sadness that I am sharing this news," Greenspoon commented on Rabinowitz's last known Instagram post. "My baby sister Sam @hereforthetea2 has passed away. She passed peacefully in her sleep yesterday."

A family member of Sam/@HereForTheTea2 shared on Sam’s IG and FB page that Sam passed peacefully in her sleep yesterday. Sam was a true force in the beauty & drama communities. She will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/n8vOFZYEWV — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) November 8, 2021

Last week, Rabinowitz explained her recent social media absence in a tweet from November 2.

"Hey guys, as some of you have noticed, I've been away from socials for a bit," she wrote. "I received some devastating news recently and I just kinda want to be offline for a while. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to see if I'm okay. It truly means so much to me."

Hey guys, as some of you have noticed, I’ve been away from socials for a bit. I received some devastating news recently and I just kinda want to be offline for a while. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to see if I’m okay. It truly means so much to me 🤍 — here for the tea (@HereForTheTea2) November 3, 2021

Rabinowitz later shared via Instagram that she planned to post again on November 8.

Following news of her passing, several beauty influencers took to social media to express their sadness over the devastating news and remember Rabinowitz.

"I cant even begin to describe my feelings right now. I cant process this, when sams sister called me earlier and told me the news my heart truly shattered," as MannyMUA wrote. "sam i love you so much and you will be so missed. thank you for being such an amazing friend to me @HereForTheTea2 RIP."

Meanwhile, Tati Westbrook wrote that she was "in total shock finding out about the loss of @HereForTheTea2."

She added, "Praying for her family & loved ones This doesn't feel real at all..."

No details surrounding Rabinowitz's cause of death have been revealed.