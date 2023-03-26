Harry Styles and Emrata Spotted Making Out in Tokyo

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski are not afraid of a little PDA.

As first reported on Saturday by the Daily Mail, the duo were filmed out on the streets Tokyo, locking lips beside car amidst some light rain. The viral video has the internet chomping at the bit, in part because both the 29-year-old "As It Was" singer and the 31-year-old actress are recently out of high-profile relationships — with the former having broken up with actress Olivia Wilde late last year, and the latter jumping from Pete Davidson to Eric Andre in the past few months.

For a little recap: Styles and Wilde were first linked romantically in January 2021 and ended things in November 2022. From the beginning, the relationship was heavily in the spotlight, having caused some drama on the set of Wilde's film Don't Worry Darling. Incidentally, over the weekend, Wilde was also spotted chatting with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she is engaged in a long-term custody battle over their two children, at their son's soccer game.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski was notably linked to Pete Davidson in late 2022 following his split from Kim Kardashian, and amidst the finalization of her own divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a young son. After splitting from Davidson in November, she briefly and casually saw Eric Andre, posting some cheeky Valentine's Day nudes then immediately ending the situationship.

However, the mom and model has been clear that she's only casually dating now — which can be tough when you're so in the public eye. So are Harry Styles and Emrata dating? That's between them, but we'd ship it if they did.