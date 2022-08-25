This morning, Gucci released their new campaign, called Exquisite (the same name as the Fall 2022 show), and in it, Alessandro Michele pays tribute to his cinematic hero Stanley Kubrick by populating some of the director's most iconic films with his clothing.

Related | Idris Elba Is the Face of Gucci Watches

To Michele, Kubrick’s films represent a higher form of cinematic art. His movies both exude and examine life. Kubrick's films possess a special ability to combine opposing ideas, merging dystopia and parody, drama and human comedy, horror and philosophy.

Michele says that these ideas have always inspired his collections. He imagines each season as a film “able to convey a cinematography of the present: a score of stories, eclectic and dissonant, that can sacralize the human and its metamorphic ability," according to a press release.

To pay proper tribute to Kubrick, Michele invited his friend Milena Canonero to return to some of the scenes that solidified her as a legendary costume designer.

References include a scenes from Barry Lyndon, The Shining, Eyes Wide Shut and A Clockwork Orange. Michele also imagines one of his dreamiest evening dresses laden with tulle dangling through space in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

'With thanks to University of the Arts London, home of the Stanley Kubrick Archive, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, and the Stanley Kubrick Film Archives.’ 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Turner Entertainment Co. A CLOCKWORK ORANGE, BARRY LYNDON, EYES WIDE SHUT, THE SHINING and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)