Here's Why Certain Artists Were Left Out of Grammys 'In Memoriam' Tribute

Every year, the Grammys hosts a special segment to pay tribute to the people we lost in the music industry. From Gilbert Gottfried to Christine McVie, Angela Lansbury to Q Lazzarus, there were countless people celebrated on music's biggest night. So why were some people omitted?

Among the notable names left out includes Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins who passed away in March, Atlanta rapper Lil Keed who died of natural causes in May, and Aaron Carter, the pop singer who died in November. So why were they nowhere to be found in the tribute?

The Recording Academy explains why some people such as Modest Mouse's Jeremiah Green and Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo were left out of the tribute. The segment only covers people we "lost from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 6, 2022." Both Green and Boo passed away a day apart from each other on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, respectively.

As for Hawkins, he was included last minute in the 2022 Grammy Awards "In Memoriam" segment, which was held in April only days after his tragic passing. While such a quick turnaround was made for him, possibly due to his legacy, some must wonder why the same couldn't have been done for Boo and Green.

As for the exclusion of Keed and Carter, fans are still attempting to figure out why they were left out of the televised tribute. However, the two are included in The Recording Academy's complete list of people on their website.

Among other upsets of the night included Charli XCX not being nominated for Crash, Turnstile not taking home the gold for their nominations in three categories and Harry Styles winning Album of the Year for Harry's House instead of Beyoncé.