For streetwear fanatics, resale pros and fashion insiders, Grailed has long been the go-to platform for scoring covetable designer pieces from other style enthusiasts.

So when the company sent invites for a cocktail party last Thursday announcing its "biggest launch to-date," many of New York's coolest tastemakers were intrigued and gathered to celebrate with other nightlife fixtures, including model and creative Richie Shazam, who documented the evening for PAPER.

Grailed was celebrating its official foray into womenswear, giving users the full style experience on grailed.com and the Grailed iOS app instead of a separate platform. (Heroine, its former women's site closed down in 2021 after four years.)

Shazam is one of the stars of its women's editorial campaign (shot by Oscar Ouk) alongside Alani Figueroa, Lindsay Vrckovnik, Amalie Gassmann and Blake Abbie. For the big night, she wore a simple black dress and some seriously killer thigh-high boots from Y/Project. The party was held at Cervo's, the Lower East Side seafood hotspot.