Tessica Brown went viral over the weekend because of her TikToks about her hair. And, no, they aren't styling tutorials. In the videos, she talks about how her hair's been stuck in a low-braided ponytail for about a month now — and not by choice.

Brown explained that when she does her hair, she likes to finish it off with Got2b Glued Freeze Spray to hold it together. But one day, she ran out of her usual hairspray, so she decided to reach for a bottle of Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive and used it as a substitute. That didn't turn out to be such a great idea.

"Bad, bad, bad idea," she says in one of the videos. "Y'all, look. My hair, it don't move. I've washed my hair 15 times, and it don't move." She even demonstrated trying to wash it out on camera with shampoo, scrubbing vigorously with her nails to try and get the glue out, but nothing happens.

A lot of people have been trying to give her advice to remedy her situation, though it's best to let the experts handle it. Her latest update posted on Instagram is that she's gone to the hospital for treatment.

And now, people — including Chance The Rapper — are wishing her well, hoping everything turns out alright and she recovers.