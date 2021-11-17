Mexico City's Mariana de Miguel, better known as Girl Ultra, is the Latin R&B chanteuse quickly capturing everyone's attention.

Since releasing a cover of Daniel Caesar's "Get You" on her debut EP, Boys, Girl Ultra has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Cuco and Niia, folding her own heritage and culture into songwriting. "My main idea was to use R&B, which is a lesser known genre in my country, to develop a new language where I could translate the music I grew up with, which was mostly from the late '70s, '80s and early '90s," Girl Ultra says.

Now, Girl Ultra is back with the intoxicating lovelorn tune, "Amores de Droga," off her forthcoming EP. Featuring a lo-fi house beat and syrupy smooth vocals, Girl Ultra comes to terms with the sobering realization that maybe she isn't cut out for love, likening it to a drug that she desperately needs a detox from.

The single arrives alongside a Cole Santiago-directed music video that dramatizes this sentiment. Playing the part of a runaway bride dipping out on her wedding day, the video sees Girl Ultra absconding with a spiky-haired punk on the streets of LA, spitting out rose petals and getting cozy in the backseat of a cab. The whole thing is drenched in a dusty layer of melodrama with its relaxed vibe and 16mm film filter.

"The song came to life the day I met Luca and Tom (Babyboom) at the Finesse Studio in Mexico City," Girl Ultra says. "They produced it, I wrote it and Kiddzie (from the Mexican band Noah Pino Palo), who is the producer of most of the EP, helped me bring it in to the new era's texture and universe. It was pretty natural; it's the first song we made together, and we were able to explore the depths of club music that also had bright pop vocals."

Throughout this single and new EP, Girl Ultra "really wanted to capture this 2000s moment in music, when club and grunge and rock textures came together." She compares the mix of sounds to Madonna's Ray of Light album, "which has been a huge influence" on the next chapter of work.

Watch the official music video for Girl Ultra's "Amores de Droga" and go behind the scenes, below.