Gigi Hadid is up to something. On Thursday, the supermodel took to Instagram to tease what appears to be a new fashion line called Guest in Residence.

The photos show Hadid looking at fabric swatches, line-sheets and samples for the upcoming venture, which seems to be exclusively focused on knitwear.

In the photographs, Hadid is seen in the studio with longtime friends Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Kevin McIntosh Jr., a stylist and publicist, respectively. Also seen is Sijeo Kim, a sweater designer with experience in the knitwear teams at Theory, The Row and Helmut Lang.

Most details so far are being kept under wraps. On Guest in Residence's Instagram page, the bio just says KNITTERS, and Hadid updated her bio to say that she's the founder and creative director. The Guest in Residence just says "Coming Soon" with a link to subscribe for updates.

While Hadid has dabbled in design in the past, including collabs with Tommy Hilfiger and Reebok, this would be Hadid's first venture as a business owner. The name "in Residence" would seem to imply that there would be a rotating series of designers and new names to take the reins each season but that remains to be seen.

We'll update this post as more developments emerge.