Gerard Way's latest look has the internet in shambles.

The online buzz started on Tuesday night during the My Chemical Romance show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, where the 45-year-old musician appeared in a green and white cheerleader dress that featured a large "W" embroidered on the chest to perform the group's 2006 song "Mama."

“The uniform is vintage but was fully reworked/redesigned to fit Gerard,” as costume designer Marina Toybina explained to Page Six after the concert. "Originally it was a women’s size four, and we were able to completely take it apart and recreate it for stage.”

So needless to say, once footage of Way's performance hit the internet, the entire MCR fanbase completely spiraled, tweeting out praise of the outfit and talking about how magical it was to see the beloved The Black Parade track delivered by "GERARD WAY TWIRLING IN A DRESS."

"I CANNOT BELIEVE I lived long enough to see Gerard Way singing MAMA in a cheerleader dress — what a glorious day," one person wrote, before a second decided to upload a screenshot of the lyrics from the My Chemical Romance song, "Give 'Em Hell, Kid," which features the lyrics, "Well, don't i look pretty walking down the street in the best damn dress I own?"

I CANNOT BELIEVE I lived long enough to see Gerard Way singing MAMA in a cheerleader dress — what a glorious day #mcrnashville pic.twitter.com/dZNnSJCsfh — agent sara 🫀 saw mcr (@itsvivi__) August 24, 2022

"GERARD WAY YOU'RE GONNA BE THE DEATH OF ME," as another emphatic fan said, while others posted fan art of Way's look and compared the star to fellow internet icon, Ms.Green M&M.

GERARD WAY YOU'RE GONNA BE THE DEATH OF ME pic.twitter.com/DQ4QiuHb9q — Ambar*🏴‍☠️ (@Arod_a_) August 24, 2022

mentally i will never recover from the fact that gerard shaved his legs for this pic.twitter.com/SUaUpmy4RR — fran. (@kissofviolence) August 24, 2022

me at age 15: god I wish I were gerard way



me at age 30: god I wish I were gerard way https://t.co/Zzx2wbKDsa — Michael (@PenguinGengar) August 24, 2022

On a more serious note, a few more fans expressed their support of Way's dress, as the musician has been open in the past about their "gender identity issues," even tweeting back in 2015 that he's "always preferred he/they" pronouns. And this was something one commenter pointed towards in a tweet defending them against the people "saying Gerard Way wore a dress just because it’s a trend."



"I implore you to look into the history of this band, and how they have put themselves in line for attack from homophobes and transphobes since the early 00’s... this is not a new thing for them," they said, ahead of another saying that "Gerard has had ENOUGH of harry styles getting the queer attention for wearing a dress and he is RECLAIMING HIS THRONE."

Meanwhile, others used Way's own words to celebrate the moment, with one fan quoting Way by writing, "'When I was doing MCR I think I finally got to display my femininity through the glam theatrical aspects of the band, it made me feel more hopeful, that I was allowed to be flamboyant.'"

Way added, "'I want to make sure women & men & everyone in between feel safe & empowered.'"

@21revengeieros no, was just commenting on the use of they/them as a widely accepted generic neutral pronoun.I have always preferred he/they — Gerard Way (@gerardway) June 8, 2015

If you’re saying Gerard Way wore a dress just because it’s a trend, I implore you to look into the history of this band, and how they have put themselves in line for attack from homophobes and transphobes since the early 00’s.. this is not a new thing for them — J 🐀 SAW MCR X3 🍒 Atomic Cherry 🍒 (@casketg0wn) August 24, 2022

Gerard has had ENOUGH of harry styles getting the queer attention for wearing a dress and he is RECLAIMING HIS THRONE pic.twitter.com/hE4BQrLm8b — hells bells 📣 cheerard forever (@sputnikvalntine) August 24, 2022

When I was doing MCR I think I finally got to display my femininity through the glam theatrical aspects of the band. It made me feel more hopeful, that I was allowed to be flamboyant. I want to make sure women & men & everyone in between feel safe & empowered." — Gerard Way pic.twitter.com/6ku8IqVLfm — Ambar*🏴‍☠️ (@Arod_a_) August 24, 2022