Frank Ocean fanatics rejoice as the platinum-selling R&B cult artist is headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023. Ocean was initially slated to perform at the 2020 Coachella before the pandemic rescheduled everyone's prior engagements.

The announcement was made by Paul Tollett, CEO of AEG subsidiary Goldenvoice, to the Los Angeles Times today. In previous years, Tollett was reluctant to reveal the performers so far in advance, but he believed the fans deserved some reassurance after the past two year's cancellations. "Right now, it's the Wild West- I'm just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about, " Tollett said.