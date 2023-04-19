Frank Ocean Cancels Coachella Weekend 2 Performance

Frank Ocean won't return to Coachella for his second headlining set.

According to Variety, a representative revealed that the "Thinkin' Bout You" artist canceled his upcoming appearance at the festival's second weekend. Blink-182 — who surprised festival goers last weekend with their first performance since their 2014 breakup — will be filling in for the Grammy winner instead.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella after suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1," Ocean's team said, noting that he has "two fractures and a sprain in his left leg." They went on to say that while he was "intent on performing" and even "reworked" his weekend 1 set to accommodate his injuries, a doctor has advised against a second set at the festival.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos," as Ocean himself said in a statement. "It isn’t what I intended to show but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon."

The news follows his divisive performance this past Sunday. His first live appearance since 2017, the highly anticipated set was plagued with production mishaps, technical issues and last-minute changes. In addition to Ocean's performance not being available on the official Coachella livestream, his set began about an hour after the scheduled start time and was cut short due to the festival's midnight curfew. Coachella was later fined by the city of Indio for violating this agreement.

When Ocean did take the stage, fans complained of a scattered, low-energy set, which at one point featured a group of people who walked around the stage while blocking the crowd's view of his performance. Rumor had it that they were professional ice skaters — originally part of an elaborate ice skating rink performance — that Ocean scrapped at the last minute. However, the star's reps appeared to hint that the switch-up was related to his injury.

You can read Variety's entire report on Ocean's decision to cancel his second Coachella performance here.