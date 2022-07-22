“Cooking With Flo” takes a dark turn in the newest Don’t Worry Darling trailer. Instead of dancing around her kitchen making Tzatziki, Florence Pugh (as 1950s housewife Alice) cracks eggs dramatically, revealing empty insides — and then descends into madness.

The second official trailer for the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller gives us a close look at the community of Victory — “the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families” — and Alice’s slow realization that, just like her eggs, the town is not all it’s cracked up to be.

The trailer begins with Alice begging her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), to stay home from work to be with her, confirming what we already know: the pair, at least at the beginning of the film, has a very loving — and steamy — marriage. It ends with Victory Project CEO Frank (Chris Pine) telling Pugh: “I’ve been waiting for someone like you, someone to challenge me... like a good girl.” We’re not in Genovia anymore.

During her quest for truth throughout the trailer, Alice gets prescribed pills for her nightmares, gaslit by practically everyone in Victory and nearly squished to death by a glass wall. However this movie unfolds, it’s safe to say Alice is going to do a lot of what the film’s title warns her against — worry.

Speaking of worry, there’s been a lot of it on social media following the trailer drop. People are concerned about the cast’s relationships, specifically Pugh and Wilde, who Pugh once called her idol. Pugh is known to be the number one hype woman for every project she’s involved in. From Midsommar to Black Widow, the actress always showers her fans with trailers, behind-the-scenes pics and other content relating to whatever it is she’s up to. But ever since the very first teaser trailer, which she shared nearly a year ago, it’s been crickets.

Styles, Wilde and costar Nick Kroll — but not Pugh — all shared the new trailer, which only further solidified fan suspicions that something went down between the two actresses. Instead, Pugh shared the first poster for Oppenheimer, which releases in a year, on her story, an act people took as an intentional snub. Following the trailer drop, Wilde also shared a post praising Pugh for her acting abilities, which the Little Women actress has not yet acknowledged, in a move some have called an (unsuccessful) attempt to put the rumors to rest.

While there’s no definitive proof that the girls are actually fighting — and there has been plenty of Don’t Worry Darling-related drama thus far — things are definitely not looking great. We likely won’t know for sure until the film’s September 23 premiere at the Venice Film Festival so, until then, don’t worry darling.