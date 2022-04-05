If there was ever an ideal way to find out that Hollywood was making a reboot of the 90s cult classic, The Crow, learning that FKA twigs has been cast in the upcoming adaptation is a pretty damn close.

Fresh off the release of her star-studded CAPRISONGS mixtape, the UK singer-songwriter is set to appear opposite Bill Skarsgård — who recently terrorized the Stranger Things kids as Pennywise in the recent It adaptation — playing Eric Draven in the forthcoming reboot. It's unclear as to what role twigs will play in the film but early odds are on it being either Eric's fiancée Shelly Webster or friend of the couple, Sarah.

Based on the James O’Barr comic of the same name, The Crow tells the tale of Eric, a murdered musician who gets resurrected by a crow in order to avenge the death of his fiancée. The 1994 film is perhaps best known for the accidental on-set death of star, Brandon Lee, after he was shot by a prop gun, a tidbit that's become relevant once again given recent current events. Lee, the son of trailblazing actor and martial artist Bruce Lee, was posthumously praised for his role in the movie cementing its cult status.

There have been several previous attempts at rebooting the gothic superhero thriller with names like Jason Momoa, Mark Wahlberg, Bradley Cooper and director Corin Hardy all having been attached to the project at one point. The announcement of Skarsgård and twigs' castings, however, is perhaps the most promising sign that the reboot will get up off the ground.

Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell's Rupert Sanders is set to direct the "modern reimagining" of the film. "The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing," Sanders said in a statement. "It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O'Barr's iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today."

Filming is set to commence as early as this June.