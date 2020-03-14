Fashion
When Fifth Harmony released "Work From Home" in 2016, they probably never thought the song would become an anthem of pandemic-induced isolation — and, yet, here we are.

As concern over the global spread of the novel coronavirus grows, the former pop group's hit has become the unofficial song of social distancing and self-quarantine thanks to a number of savvy memes.

From posts like, "Fifth harmony wrote work from home about the coronavirus," to the use of clips from the group's live performance of the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the bop is experiencing a viral renaissance of sorts. And it's even gotten to the point where "Work From Home" has reportedly jumped 250 chart spots in a single day.

Granted, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the number of companies mandating WFH policies and the fact that coronavirus-related memes seem to be everywhere. But amidst all the anxiety, at the very least, this latest batch of memes is adding a little bit of welcome levity during these anxiety-inducing times — and that's something we can definitely get behind.

See some of our favorite "Work From Home" posts, below.

